Japanese Opposition CDP's Leadership Race Kicks Off

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Four members of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan filed candidacies Saturday for the main opposition party's Sept. 23 leadership election.

The candidates are former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, 67, former party leader Yukio Edano, 60, current chief Kenta Izumi, 50, and House of Representatives lawmaker Harumi Yoshida, 52.

Major topics in the race include cooperation with other opposition forces such as Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Japanese Communist Party as a snap general election is expected to take place as early as this autumn. The CDP is aiming to take power from the ruling bloc led by the Liberal Democratic Party.

At a joint press conference by the four candidates at party headquarters, Noda said that the race was a "leadership election on the eve of a change of government, in which we will align our thoughts and efforts to seize power."

Edano said that the only and biggest mission was to "overcome political distrust and create a new option for government."

