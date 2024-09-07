Japan's Kamiji Wins Gold in Paralympic Wheelchair Tennis

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Yui Kamiji clinched the gold medal in women's wheelchair tennis singles at the Paris Paralympics on Friday, her country's first gold in the category, after winning gold in the doubles event the previous day.

In men's wheelchair tennis doubles, the Japanese pair of Tokito Oda and Takuya Miki grabbed the silver medal.

In judo events for the visually impaired, Junko Hirose claimed gold in the women's J2 57-kilogram division, becoming the first Japanese woman to gain a Paralympic gold medal in judo.

Yujiro Seto of Japan won gold in the men's J2 73 kg division for visually impaired judokas. In the women's 70 kg J2 division, Japan's Kazusa Ogawa finished with a bronze medal.

Visually impaired Japanese swimmer Keiichi Kimura netted his second straight Paralympic gold in the S11 class of the men's 100-meter butterfly, his second top podium finish at the Paris Games.

