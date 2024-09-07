Ohtani Makes MLB History with 45 Homers, 45 Stolen Bases

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Los Angeles Dodgers phenom Shohei Ohtani on Friday became the first ever Major League Baseball player to mark 45 home runs and 45 stolen bases in a single regular season.

Ohtani, batting first as designated hitter, slammed his 45th homer of the season in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians. He raised his season runs batted in to 100, matching a career high. He had already racked up 46 stolen bases before the game.

The baseball star notched his 40th home run and 40th stolen base in an Aug. 23 game against the Tampa Bay Rays, becoming the sixth MLB player to join the 40-40 club and the fastest to achieve the feat at just 126 games.

The Dodgers have 21 games left in the season excluding Friday's game, so the milestone of 50 homers and 50 stolen bases is within sight.

