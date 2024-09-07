LDP Leadership Hopefuls Campaign across Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership hopefuls campaigned across the country Saturday for the Sept. 27 election.

Former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 43, said in a stump speech in Tokyo's Ginza district that he would "change the LDP, which can currently carry out reforms only to the extent permitted by industry groups and vested interests."

Former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, 67, told reporters after a speech in the southwestern city of Kagoshima that he believes he has done the most to visit regional areas. "I will utilize this experience and personal relationships to the fullest extent."

Digital transformation minister Taro Kono, 61, visited a drugstore in Tokyo to see progress in the use of the My Number social security and tax identification cards as health insurance certificates. "It only started recently but it is spreading," he said, adding, "The government will provide support."

Former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 49, attended a meeting of lawmakers who support him in the western city of Matsuyama. He told reporters after the meeting that he listened to "unfiltered voices about the tough challenges regional areas face, such as a falling population," and that he will engage in the leadership race with a "strong awareness of issues."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]