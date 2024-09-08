Japan's Oda Wins Gold in Paralympic Wheelchair Tennis

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Tokito Oda won gold in men's wheelchair tennis singles at the Paris Paralympics on Saturday.

Oda, 18, defended the title that Japan's Shingo Kunieda clinched in the previous Paralympics in Tokyo in 2021.

The victory by Oda brought Japan three gold medals and one silver medal in wheelchair tennis at the Paris Games.

In women's road cycling in the C1 to C3 physical disability class, Japan's Keiko Sugiura, 53, won back-to-back gold medals, becoming her country's oldest Paralympic gold medalist.

The Paris Paralympics has brought Japan 14 gold medals, compared with 13 at the previous Tokyo Games.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]