CDP Leader Candidates Vow to Challenge Scandal-Hit LDP Lawmakers

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Four candidates in the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan's leadership election said Sunday that the CDP will cooperate with other opposition parties in challenging lawmakers in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party involved in a slush funds scandal in the next general election.

The four CDP lawmakers, speaking in a televised debate, stressed the need to field opposition candidates in constituencies where LDP members involved in the scandal are elected to hold them responsible in the next House of Representatives election.

The four are former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, 67, former CDP leader Yukio Edano, 60, current party leader Kenta Izumi, 50, and Lower House member Harumi Yoshida, 52, who on Saturday filed their candidacies in the party's Sept. 23 leadership election.

Noda said that the punishments meted out by the LDP to its members involved in the scandal are lenient.

"The people can't give a penalty without a candidate," Noda said. "We must make every effort to work together with other opposition parties" to put up rival candidates, he said.

