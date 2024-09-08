Japanese Runners Win Paralympic Marathon Bronze Medals

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese runners Misato Michishita and Tomoki Suzuki won bronze medals in marathon events on the last day of the Paris Paralympics on Sunday.

Michishita finished fourth in the women's T12 class for runners with visual impairments, but grabbed the bronze after the third-place finisher was disqualified. She picked up a medal for the third straight Paralympics.

Suzuki claimed the bronze in the men's T54 wheelchair class.

The 12-day Paris Paralympics brought Japan 14 gold, 10 silver and 17 bronze medals. In the previous Paralympics in Tokyo in 2021, the country took 13 gold medals.

