Nippon Ishin to Demand Hyogo Governor's Resignation

Kobe, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) plans to urge Hyogo Governor Motohiko Saito on Monday to step down over his alleged power harassment, a senior party member in the prefectural assembly said Sunday.

The plan by Nippon Ishin means that a majority of prefectural assembly members will support Saito's resignation.

Nippon Ishin concluded Sunday that Saito's testimony about the allegations before a special investigative committee of the prefectural assembly on Friday was not convincing.

The Liberal Democratic Party, the largest group in the assembly, plans to seek Saito's resignation on Thursday.

A group including members of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan plans to submit a no-confidence motion against the governor at an assembly session set to begin on Sept. 19.

