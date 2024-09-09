Ishii to Replace Yamaguchi as Komeito Chief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Keiichi Ishii, secretary-general of Komeito, the coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, plans to run in the party's upcoming leadership election, Komeito officials have said.

As incumbent Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi, 72, is expected not to seek re-election and there is no other party lawmaker preparing to run in the election, Ishii, 66, is likely to be confirmed as the new leader of the junior ruling party on Sept. 18, the day when the official campaign period for the leadership election starts, according to the officials.

In what would be the first change in party leadership since 2009, Ishii is expected to be formally elected Komeito chief at a party convention on Sept. 28.

Komeito plans to name party election chief Makoto Nishida, 62, as new secretary-general and appoint some mid-ranking party members to senior party posts, the officials said.

Yamaguchi is expected to announce his decision not to seek re-election at a press conference on Tuesday, while Ishii is likely to declare his candidacy in the party leadership race as early as Friday.

