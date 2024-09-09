INTERVIEW: CDP's Noda Conditionally OKs Restarting N-Plants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, a candidate in the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan's leadership election, said Monday that he would conditionally allow nuclear power plants in the country to be brought back online.

Noting that effective evacuation plans would be essential, Noda, 67, said in an interview with Jiji Press that the conditions are that the safety of nuclear power plants is confirmed and that the local community's understanding is obtained.

"If the conditions are met, it would be possible for nuclear plants to be reactivated," Noda said ahead of the Sept. 23 leadership election.

Noda said that he would follow the CDP's pledge not to allow the construction of new nuclear plants that was made for the 2022 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

He vowed to stop the ruling camp from winning a majority in the next election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower parliamentary chamber, by holding "sincere dialogue" with other opposition parties, including Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Japanese Communist Party.

