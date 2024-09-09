Takaichi Announces Bid for LDP Presidency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic security minister Sanae Takaichi said Monday that she will run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election later this month.

Takaichi, 63, told a press conference that she would protect the Japanese people, territory and sovereign authority "at all costs."

Vowing to enhance the country's defense capabilities, economic power, technological strength and information power, Takaichi voiced a willingness to reorganize government agencies.

Takaichi was the seventh person, and the first woman so far, to formally announce a bid for the LDP presidency. Her rivals include former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 43, and former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, 67.

Former Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, 68, will hold a press conference on Tuesday to announce his bid, while Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa's camp said that the 71-year-old will make a similar announcement on Wednesday if she secures the 20 nominations required for a bid.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]