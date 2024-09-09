Redevelopment Plan for Tokyo's Jingu Gaien Area Revised

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Mitsui Fudosan Co. said Monday that it has revised its redevelopment plan for the Meiji Jingu Gaien area in central Tokyo and reported this to the metropolitan government.

Mitsui and others involved in the redevelopment project revised the plan to preserve more trees in the area in line with a request made by the metropolitan government in September last year.

According to the revised plan, 619 trees will be cut down, fewer than the 743 under the former plan. The number of trees above 3 meters high is set to increase by 400 from the current 1,904 to 2,304 after the redevelopment.

A row of ginkgo trees, the symbol of the area, will not be cut down. Also, the distance between the row and a planned baseball stadium will be expanded from about 8 meters to 18.3 meters, to improve the ginkgo's growing environment, following a survey on their roots.

The redevelopment project is expected to be completed in 2036.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]