Ex-Japan Currency Diplomat Kanda Likely to Head ADB

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Masato Kanda, Japan's former chief currency diplomat, will likely head the Asian Development Bank, it was learned Monday.

The Japanese government plans to recommend the 59-year-old special cabinet adviser to be the next president of the ADB to enhance the presence of the Manila-based international lending agency, people familiar with the matter said.

The same day, incumbent ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa, 66, said he would step down from the post on Feb. 23 next year.

After the announcement, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said in a statement that Japan will promptly recommend a person well-versed in international finance and the regional situation as the most suitable candidate successor.

Kanda served as vice finance minister for international affairs for three years through the end of July, taking charges of handling issues related to international finance and currencies.

