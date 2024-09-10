Yamaguchi Announces Decision to Quit as Komeito Head

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi said Tuesday that he plans to stand down as chief of the coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party when his current term expires.

Yamaguchi, 72, told a press conference that he will not run in the party chief election, whose official campaign period starts on Sept. 18.

"Young and middle-ranking party members have grown, and it is time to prepare a new team," he said.

"The wave of generational change is approaching in the political world," he continued, referring to upcoming leadership elections at the LDP and other parties. "I have decided to hand the baton to the next generation."

It is Komeito's first leadership change in 15 years. Party Secretary-General Keiichi Ishii, 66, is the only person currently preparing a bid for the post, so he is expected to be chosen as the successor at a party convention on Sept. 28.

