Okinawa's Tamaki Urges Tokyo, Washington to Discuss with Locals

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki on Monday requested that Tokyo and Washington have more talks with locals in the southern Japan prefecture, following the revelation in June of a series of sexual assaults by U.S. servicemen there.

"It is important to have as many opportunities as possible to have discussions and dialogues between Tokyo, Washington and Okinawa," he said in a speech at the Hudson Institute, a think tank in Washington.

Tamaki also said that he was "greatly shocked" and felt "a great deal of anxiety and distrust" because the crimes of U.S. servicemen were not reported to the Okinawa prefectural government.

"The understanding of the local communities is essential for maintaining the stability of the Japan-U.S. security arrangements," he went on.

Separately, Tamaki met with Kenneth Weinstein, the Japan chair at the Hudson Institute. Weinstein was nominated in 2020 by then U.S. President Donald Trump as U.S. ambassador to Japan, but the nomination was not approved due to stalled congressional proceedings.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]