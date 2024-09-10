Japan Govt to Additionally Spend 108.8 B. Yen on Noto Quake Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided at a cabinet meeting Tuesday to additionally spend 108,763.8 million yen from its fiscal 2024 reserve funds on disaster relief for damage from the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake in central Japan.

It will be the sixth round of relief using the government’s funds following the 7.6-magnitude earthquake, bringing the total to 664 billion yen.

The aid this time includes 96 billion yen for restoring public facilities such as roads and river levees and 7.5 billion yen to support agriculture, forestry and fisheries. Also, 5.3 billion yen is to be used as subsidies for those rebuilding their homes in six municipalities in the Noto region.

The government can decide how to use its budget reserves without deliberation in the Diet, the country’s parliament.

In an unusual move, the government doubled the amount of general-purpose reserve funds for fiscal 2024, which started in April, to 1 trillion yen from the initially planned 500 billion yen, in response to the Noto quake.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]