Japan to Recommend Ex-MOF Official Kanda as ADB Pres.

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will recommend Masato Kanda, former vice minister of finance for international affairs, to be the next president of the Asian Development Bank, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday.

Kanda "has a lot of experience in making international agreements and operating international organizations and also understands Asia-Pacific countries well," Suzuki told a news conference. He described Kanda as "the most suitable person for the ADB presidency."

Incumbent ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa has announced his intention to step down Feb. 23 next year.

Kanda served as vice finance minister for international affairs for three years from 2021. He took up the post of special adviser to the cabinet in August this year.

The ADB's top leader is elected by member countries. Japan is the biggest shareholder in the ADB, and all of the bank's 10 ADB presidents have been Japanese since the organization was established in 1966.

