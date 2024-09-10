Japanese Author Koichiro Uno Dies at 90

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese author Koichiro Uno, who won the prestigious Akutagawa prize in 1962, died of heart failure at his home in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on Aug. 28. He was 90.

Uno, whose real name was Hirozumi Uno, was awarded the literary prize for his novel "Kujiragami," which depicts a battle between a huge whale and fishermen, when he was a graduate student of the University of Tokyo. The novel was made into a movie.

The native of Sapporo, northern Japan, wrote novels featuring themes such as human nature, sex and death. From the 1970s, he shifted his focus to sensual novels. Under the name Akira Sagashima, he also wrote mystery novels.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]