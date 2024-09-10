Kato to Run in LDP Leadership Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday that he will run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Sept. 27 leadership election.

"My top priority task is to double people's incomes," Kato, 68, told a press conference. He said he intends to promptly draw up a package of economic measures focusing on disaster relief.

Kato is the eighth person to announce a candidacy in the race. It is the first time for him to run in an LDP leadership election.

To realize the income-doubling goal, Kato announced an initiative aimed at enabling all people to play active roles. He also emphasized that he will work on eliminating household financial burdens for school lunches, medical treatment for children and childbirth.

Over the LDP's slush fund scandal, he said the LDP should consider returning money equivalent to the amount of funds involved to the state coffers.

