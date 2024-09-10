Exhibition on Japanese Olympians at Paris Starts in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--An exhibition on the performances of Japanese athletes during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games started at the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The event showcases clothing items and equipment Japanese athletes used when competing at the Games and presents impressive moments from the Olympics in photographs and videos.

Fencer Misaki Emura and breakdancer Shigeyuki Nakarai, whose stage name is Shigekix, who both carried Japan's flag in the opening ceremony, attended an event to donate items for the exhibition.

Emura provided a sword and gloves and Nakarai clothing for the exhibition, which will run until Dec. 15.

Emura said the sword is "a very memorable item" because it has messages of encouragement on it.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]