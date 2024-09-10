Quad Leaders Likely to Meet in U.S. on Sept. 21

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India are expected to hold a summit in the United States on Sept. 21, Japanese government officials said Tuesday.

The Quad summit, initially scheduled for India, will likely be held in the United States as global leaders meet in New York this month to attend the U.N. General Assembly.

The previous Quad summit was held in the western Japan city of Hiroshima in May last year.

At the upcoming meeting, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to reaffirm their collaboration for a free and open Indo-Pacific as China has been increasingly active in the region.

Kishida is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Biden and other leaders during the U.S. visit, expected to be his last trip abroad as prime minister. He will leave the post after his successor as Liberal Democratic Party president is elected later this month.

