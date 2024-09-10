INTERVIEW: JFE Aims to Secure Stable Coal Supplies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--JFE Holdings Inc.'s 54-billion-yen investment in Australia's Blackwater coal mine is designed to secure long-term stability in coal supplies, Masashi Terahata, executive vice president at the Japanese steelmaker, said in a recent interview.

"It is very important to secure stable supplies of familiar coking coal over the long term," Terahata said. Using high-quality coking coal will help the company reduce carbon dioxide emissions, he added.

The company's JFE Steel Corp. subsidiary last month said that it would acquire a 10 pct stake in the coal mine in Queensland. Nippon Steel Corp. will spend about 108 billion yen for a 20 pct stake in the mine.

The move comes at a time when steelmakers are racing to secure high-quality coking coal, which is needed in order to use less coal, leading to reductions in carbon dioxide emissions.

Global efforts to reduce carbon emissions are making the development of new coal mines difficult and are prompting companies to give up their interests in coal mines.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]