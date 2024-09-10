Japan MSDF's "Flattop" to Undergo Tests with U.S. Fighters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force said Tuesday it will conduct this autumn aircraft takeoff and landing tests on its helicopter-carrier Kaga in the United States by using U.S. fighter jets.

The helicopter-carrying destroyer has been undergoing work to become an aircraft carrier along with the same-class Izumo for use with F-35B stealth fighters to be adopted by the Air SDF, as part of the country's effort to strengthen defense capabilities in its surrounding airspace and seas, where China has been expanding its military presence.

The first-stage work necessary for the transformation has already been done.

From Oct. 5 to Nov. 18, practical F-35B operations, such as repeated short takeoffs and landings and aircraft storage at the hanger, will be tested off the coast of San Diego, California, with help from the U.S. Marine Corps and Navy, the MSDF said.

The F-35B is capable of short takeoffs and vertical landings, by turning its propelling nozzles downward. In 2021, the MSDF had 2 U.S. F-35Bs take off and land on the Izumo to check the heat-proof performance of its deck after an upgrade.

