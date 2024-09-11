Japan Curry Rice Price Index Hits Record High of 342 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd. has said its curry rice price index, or the cost of making a curry-and-rice dish in the country, rose 44 yen from a year earlier to a record 342 yen in July, due to soaring rice prices amid a supply shortage.

The curry rice price index hit a new record high for the fourth consecutive month.

Among its four components, the cost of rice jumped 14 yen to 101 yen, a record high. The cost of curry ingredients rose 28 yen, reflecting higher prices for imported beef and vegetables including potatoes amid unusual weather.

Teikoku Databank predicted that the curry rice price index will exceed 350 yen for August and rise even further for September.

