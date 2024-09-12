Retailers Target Young People for "Osechi" New Year's Dishes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Major department stores and supermarkets are targeting young people for their "osechi" traditional Japanese cuisine, with sales of dishes for the New Year's celebrations turning downward after growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Major retailer Aeon Co. sells an osechi product developed with generative artificial intelligence. The dishes use ingredients collected based on images produced after entering keywords such as "future osechi."

The dishes include "karaage" fried chicken with gold powder, although the seasoning is decided by humans.

Department store operator Takashimaya Co. offers a product characterized by its retro design from the country's Showa era (1926-1989), in a collaboration with a glass tableware maker.

Cute red and white flower patterns are arranged on "jubako" traditional Japanese stacking boxes and a "furoshiki" traditional wrapping cloth. While containing a "datemaki" traditional sweet rolled omelet, the product also features such sweets as a gateau chocolat and a marron cake to attract demand from young people.

