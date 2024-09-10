Mt. Fuji Climbing Season Ends with No Confusion Under New Rules

Newsfrom Japan

Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi Pref., Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--This year’s climbing season for Mount Fuji ended on Tuesday without any major confusion over new restrictions that were imposed at the start of the season.

The hiking trails in Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectures in central Japan were closed down at Japan’s highest peak on the day.

Starting this season, Yamanashi introduced a daily limit of 4,000 climbers and a fee of 2,000 yen per person, in hopes of clamping down on dangerous attempts at so-called bullet climbing and to ease congestion.

Meanwhile, Shizuoka introduced a voluntary preregistration system for mountain climbers.

The new rules have been effective as measures to tackle overtourism to a certain extent, with the number of climbers scaling the mountain from Yamanashi or Shizuoka declining compared with last year’s climbing season figures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]