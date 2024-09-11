Univ. of Tokyo Announces Plan to Raise Tuition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--The University of Tokyo has announced a plan to raise annual tuition fees by around 100,000 yen from the next academic year starting in April 2025.

The plan will be formalized by the end of this month at the earliest after discussions by a university panel, sources familiar with the situation said.

"It's the responsibility of the University of Tokyo to create an ideal educational environment," Teruo Fujii, president of the university, told a press briefing Tuesday.

The standard tuition at national universities in Japan is set at 535,800 yen per year based on a ministerial ordinance, and universities can set their annual tuition fees at up to 642,960 yen. The University of Tokyo has so far kept its tuition at the standard amount.

According to the university's plan, the upper limit of 642,960 yen will be applied to undergraduate students starting with those entering the university in April 2025. For master's and professional degree programs, the tuition will be increased from the standard amount to the upper limit for students entering the programs in April 2029 or later. For doctoral programs, the current amount of 520,800 yen will be maintained.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]