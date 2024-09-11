Japan Crown Princess Kiko Turns 58

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Crown Princess Kiko, the wife of Crown Prince Akishino and the mother of Prince Hisahito, turned 58 on Wednesday.

In a written response to questions from the media, the Crown Princess said she was "overwhelmed with emotions" to see Prince Hisahito turn 18 on Friday.

She said she hopes her son, who is second in line to the throne, "will do each and every duty as an adult member of the Imperial Family carefully and gain experience."

Crown Princess Kiko said she will respect her son's decision on what path he will choose to pursue after graduating high school in March next year.

On her 29-year-old second daughter, Princess Kako, the Crown Princess said it was inspiring to see her carry out her engagements diligently.

