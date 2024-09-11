Nippon Steel Vice Chairman to Meet U.S. Officials in Washington: FT

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. Vice Chairman Takahiro Mori will meet senior U.S. officials in Washington on Wednesday over the Japanese steelmaker's proposed acquisition of United States Steel Corp., the Financial Times reported Tuesday.

While the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to block the deal on the ground of national security concerns, Mori will fly to the U.S. capital "in a last-ditch effort to salvage the Japanese group's proposed 15-billion-dollar acquisition of U.S. Steel," the British newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

The report said the U.S. State Department and Defense Department have not agreed with the view that the deal would pose security risks.

According to the FT, Mori will meet several officials of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, which is reviewing the proposed buyout.

CFIUS is an interagency committee which assesses foreign investments from the perspective of national security. If the committee finds any issues, it will recommend to the U.S. president that the deal be blocked. The treasury secretary serves as chair of the committee, and its members also include the state secretary and the defense secretary.

