Sony to Launch High-End PlayStation 5 on Nov. 7

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Sony Interactive Entertainment, a subsidiary of Sony Group Corp., said Wednesday it will release its new PlayStation 5 Pro home game console in Japan, the United States and other key markets Nov. 7.

The high-end model of PlayStation 5, featuring superhigh-resolution images, will sell for 119,980 yen in Japan, 699.99 dollars in the United States, 699.99 pounds in Britain and 799.99 euros in Europe.

PS5 Pro will offer players richer gameplay experiences through smooth image motion, achieved by strengthened graphics processing units.

Also, artificial intelligence technology will be used to learn gameplay footage, allowing players to enjoy very sharp and clear images on a big screen.

