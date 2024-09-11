Japan Parties Agree on Measures against For-Profit Election Posters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling and opposition parties broadly agreed Wednesday on measures against inappropriate election posters, including a fine of up to 1 million yen for those intended for profit.

The Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito ruling coalition presented a draft outline of measures, also including requiring posters to display candidates' names, at a working-level meeting with the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the Japanese Communist Party and the Democratic Party for the People.

The ruling parties and three of the four opposition parties, excluding the JCP, then reached a broad agreement.

The move came after many inappropriate posters were put up during the Tokyo gubernatorial election campaign earlier this year.

The ruling coalition's draft stated that posters "must not contain anything that undermines dignity," such as libeling others.

