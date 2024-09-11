Koizumi Has Support from Ex-Min. Noda in LDP Election

Newsfrom Japan

Nagaoka, Niigata Pref., Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Wednesday that former internal affairs minister Seiko Noda will support him in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Sept. 27 leadership election.

Koizumi told reporters in Nagaoka in the central prefecture of Niigata that he has decided to follow Noda's recommendation not to have an election campaign leader in his camp.

"She's told me she will entrust me as the youngest (candidate) with the most future," Koizumi said.

Noda aimed to run in the election, but she gave up because she could not gather enough recommendations from party lawmakers.

