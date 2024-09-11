Kamikawa Announces Bid for LDP Presidency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Wednesday that she will run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election on Sept. 27.

It is the first time for her to run in an LDP leadership election. She became the second female contender to announce a candidacy in the upcoming race after economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, 63.

Kamikawa, 71, is expected to pledge to implement measures to increase women's income, promote their political participation and tackle the declining birthrate.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo before declaring her candidacy, Kamikawa said, "I've been engaged in political activities with the belief that I will not leave anyone behind."

"I will listen carefully to the voices of people in very weak positions and make efforts to have such voices reflected in policies," she added.

