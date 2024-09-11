LDP Mulls No-Confidence Motion against Hyogo Governor

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Liberal Democratic Party members of the Hyogo prefectural assembly are considering submitting a no-confidence motion against Motohiko Saito, governor of the western Japan prefecture, over his power harassment allegations, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The LDP, the largest force in the assembly, plans to submit the motion as early as Sept. 19, when the assembly opens a regular session, the people said.

If the motion is approved by the assembly, Saito will have to step down or dissolve the assembly under the local autonomy law.

At a press conference on Wednesday, he reiterated that he intends to remain in his post.

If a no-confidence motion is passed, “I will decide my next move based on the local autonomy law,” Saito said.

