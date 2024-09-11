Japan Imperial Family Branches to Share More via Social Media

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Imperial Household Agency is considering improving its sharing of information on Imperial Family branches via social media, Yasuhiko Nishimura, the agency's grand steward, said Wednesday.

The Instagram account the agency launched in April has focused on the activities of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

The agency has asked for 34 million yen in funding for fiscal 2025 to reinforce its public relations capabilities by adding three more staff.

