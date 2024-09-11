Kirin Creates Artificial Human Skin Using iPS Cells

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Kirin Holdings Co. said Wednesday that it has successfully created an artificial human skin model that contains immune cells derived from induced pluripotent stem, or iPS, cells.

The model may be capable of copying precisely skin problems caused by inflammation and is expected to be used in cosmetics development, the Japanese food and beverage company said.

Research by Kirin Central Research Institute, Fancl Corp., a Kirin Holdings unit, and Juntendo University led to a way to embed iPS cell-derived immune cells into an artificial skin model for the first time in the world.

The model successfully produced a biochemical reaction resembling inflammation in natural human skin.

Kirin Holdings hopes that the achievement will lead to the development of solutions to skin problems and an expansion of its health science business.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]