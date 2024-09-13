Kishida Eager to Maintain Influence after Stepping Down

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is making efforts to maintain his influence on the ruling Liberal Democratic Party as the party holds a leadership election on Sept. 27 to choose his successor.

Kishida is closely watching the moves of candidates in the election, aiming to hold a casting vote. He is also apparently working to make sure that the government direction he has laid down over three years in power will not change.

"These days, the prime minister is in a very jovial mood, as if he has been freed from some sort of shackles," an LDP official said.

Kishida's current main focus is on who will succeed him. He has been busy analyzing election-related developments by asking around what each candidate's camp is doing.

At a press conference on Aug. 14, where he announced a decision not to seek re-election as LDP chief, Kishida encouraged party members to run in the election to choose his successor. "If you believe that you're the one (to become the next LDP president), please don't hesitate to throw your hat in the ring," he said.

