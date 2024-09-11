Japan Likely to Convene Parliament Oct. 1 to Elect Kishida's Successor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and ruling coalition are considering convening a parliamentary session on Oct. 1 to elect a successor to outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, coalition officials said Wednesday.

Kishida, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will step down as prime minister after the party chooses a new leader to succeed him in an election on Sept. 27.

Some LDP members planning to run in the party's leadership election have been calling for an early general election. Some speculate that a general election will take place as early as Oct. 27.

