LDP Leadership Race Officially Begins with 9 Candidates

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party entered the official campaign period for its Sept. 27 leadership election on Thursday, with nine candidates filing their candidacies.

Political reform and party renewal are the top issues amid serious public distrust following a high-profile “slush fund” scandal involving LDP factions.

A fierce battle is expected among the leadership candidates as the next House of Representatives election may follow the party poll and the next House of Councillors election is scheduled for next summer.

The nine candidates are economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, 63, former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 49, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 63, former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 43, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, 71, former Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, 68, digital transformation minister Taro Kono, 61, former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, 67, and current LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, 68.

The number of candidates this time is the highest since the LDP began to require nominations for running in leadership elections in 1972.

