LDP, Other Parties Demand Hyogo Governor's Resignation

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Hyogo prefectural assembly members of the Liberal Democratic Party and other parties demanded on Thursday that Motohiko Saito step down as governor of the western Japan prefecture over his alleged power harassment and other misconduct.

All 86 members of the prefectural assembly have now called for Saito's resignation. He has already rejected a similar request by Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) members.

Thursday's written request to the Hyogo prefectural government was submitted by all members of the LDP, Komeito, a Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan-led group and the Japanese Communist Party plus four independent members.

The members said they cannot overlook the fact that Saito told the prefectural assembly's special investigation committee that "I have no idea about moral responsibility," stressing that he should quit immediately.

Speaking to reporters the same day, the governor said his intention to stay on "hasn't changed." "As the September assembly session begins soon, it's important to work on and realize policies for prefectural citizens."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]