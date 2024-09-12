N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles toward Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles from around Pyongyang toward the Sea of Japan around 7:10 a.m. Thursday, the South Korean military said.

Japan's Defense Ministry also said multiple ballistic missiles were fired from North Korea the same day and the missiles are believed to have fallen into waters outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

It was the first ballistic missile firing by North Korea since July 1.

According to the Japanese ministry, at least two of the missiles fired Tuesday reached a maximum altitude of about 100 kilometers and traveled over 350 kilometers. The South Korean military said the missiles traveled some 360 kilometers.

No damage from the missiles to aircraft and vessels has been confirmed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]