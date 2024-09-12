Nippon Steel Vice Chairman Meets with Senior U.S. Officials

Newsfrom Japan

Washington/Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. Vice Chairman Takahiro Mori held talks with senior U.S. government officials in Washington on Wednesday over the Japanese steelmaker’s proposed acquisition of United States Steel Corp., sources familiar with the matter said.

As the U.S. government has expressed concerns that the deal may pose national security problems, Mori is believed to have explained to the officials Nippon Steel’s plan to make additional investment in U.S. Steel after the acquisition and again urged Washington to approve the proposed buyout.

U.S. media reported that Mori met with senior officials of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, which is screening the planned acquisition and that the meeting was also attended by U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt.

CFIUS is concerned that the proposed takeover may affect steel supply in the United States partly due to a possible shift of production to overseas.

It has been reported that U.S. President Joe Biden will soon announce his decision to block the acquisition.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]