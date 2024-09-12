Use of My Number Card as Driver's License to Start March 24

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Police Agency plans to launch a system on March 24, 2025, in which the My Number personal identification card can be used as a driver's license, it was learned Thursday.

The My Number card will function as a driver's license, with its embedded integrated circuit chip to contain new information such as license types. Existing driver's licenses will remain valid.

The NPA on Thursday released draft revisions to the road traffic law's enforcement ordinance for the integration of a driver's license into the My Number card.

According to the draft, holders of the integrated card will no longer have to register address and name changes with the police if they report to local governments.

It will cost 1,550 yen to obtain a new driver's license in the My Number card and 2,100 yen to renew such an integrated license, cheaper than the current new issuance and renewal costs of 2,050 yen and 2,500 yen, respectively.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]