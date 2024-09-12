LDP President Hopefuls Vow to Regain Public Trust after Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Candidates in the Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election on Thursday vowed to regain public trust following a political funds scandal that has rocked the party.

Nine party lawmakers filed their candidacies earlier on Thursday for the Sept. 27 election to decide the successor of outgoing LDP President and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

At a joint speech meeting at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo, economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, 63, said, "We will transform into a party that has the people's trust."

Former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 49, said that thoroughly implementing political funds reform was an "obvious" course of action that the party should take.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 63, said, "I'll do everything I can to restore the public's confidence in the party."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]