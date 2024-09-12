Japan, Finland to Consider Defense Equipment Transfer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and his Finnish counterpart, Antti Hakkanen, agreed Thursday to consider creating a bilateral framework for defense equipment transfers and information protection.

In their meeting at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Kihara and Hakkanen also affirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation against attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force, in light of Russian, Chinese and North Korean moves.

"We hope to add momentum to steadily progressing defense cooperation and exchanges," Kihara said.

Hakkanen expressed concerns over cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He said security in Europe is strongly linked with that in the Indo-Pacific and that Japan-Finland defense cooperation will bring many mutual benefits.

