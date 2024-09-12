LDP, Other Parties Demand Hyogo Governor's Resignation

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Hyogo prefectural assembly members of the Liberal Democratic Party and other parties demanded on Thursday that Motohiko Saito step down as governor of the western Japan prefecture over his alleged power harassment and other misconduct.

All 86 members of the prefectural assembly have now called for Saito's resignation. He has already rejected a similar request by Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) members.

Meanwhile, the governor told reporters the same day that he intends to serve out his full term through next summer. "It is my mandate from the people of the prefecture to serve my four-year term," he stressed.

The LDP, the largest force in the assembly, plans to submit a no-confidence motion against Saito on Sept. 19, when the assembly's regular session starts, if he refuses to resign.

The governor said that he would "consider various options based on law" if the motion passes.

