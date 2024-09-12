631 JR Freight Vehicles Suspended over Data Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan Freight Railway Co., or JR Freight, said Thursday that data tampering has been newly confirmed for 67 freight cars, resulting in the suspension of 631 of its overall 8,500 powered and unpowered vehicles.

As in the other 564 misconduct cases, workers in the yards in Muroran, Hokkaido, and Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, applied excessive pressure when attaching the freight cars’ wheels to axles, an action that may damage the axles, but have never redone the work, the operator said, adding that inspection data for the cars have been falsified.

JR Freight announced Tuesday that data for vehicles in three yards also including the one in the city of Hiroshima were found to have been tampered. The following day, it halted all freight train operations. The transport ministry conducted on-site inspections of the three facilities the same day.

Although trains have gradually been put back into service, the adverse impact on home delivery services has yet to dissipate.

The data fraud came to light through an in-house probe conducted in the wake of the derailment of a freight train at Shin-Yamaguchi Station in July. Data related to the broken axle of the derailed locomotive were found to have been replaced.

