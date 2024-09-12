Japanese Startup to Launch Lunar Lander as Early as Dec.

Newsfrom Japan

Tsukuba, Ibaraki Pref., Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese space startup ispace Inc. said Thursday that it will launch a lunar lander as early as December.

After landing on the moon, the ship will release a rover to collect data and sand. This will mark the firm's second lunar exploration attempt after its first ship failed to land in 2022.

In the second attempt, a lunar lander will lift off from Florida on a SpaceX rocket, aiming to touch down in an area called Mare Frigoris.

If the ship is launched in December, it is expected to land around April or May next year. If successful, it would be the second private-sector lunar landing, after one by a U.S. company in February.

The ispace lunar lander is in the final testing stage. Some 2.3 meters high and about 2.6 meters wide with legs extended, it will carry equipment such as a water electrolyzer made by Takasago Thermal Engineering Co. and an algae cultivation system manufactured by Euglena Co., for a variety of experiments on the moon.

