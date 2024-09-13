Bridgestone to Close Plant in Belgium

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese tire maker Bridgestone Corp. has said it plans to close its plant in Lanklaar, Belgium, around the first half of 2025.

The company informed workers at the plant of the closure plan, according to its announcement on Thursday.

The plant, run by Bandag Europe NV, a subsidiary of Bridgestone, manufactures rubber components for retreaded tires.

The closure is part of Bridgestone’s efforts to restructure its European operations. With its truck and bus business, including tire retread operations, facing profitability issues, the company plans to consolidate the manufacturing of retread materials in Europe at its plant in Stargard, Poland.

The Belgian plant has 111 employees. Bridgestone plans to provide them with the necessary support once the official decision to close the plant is made.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]