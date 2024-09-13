Quad Summit to Be Held in Delaware on Sept. 21

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--A Quad summit meeting will be held in Wilmington, Delaware, on Sept. 21, the White House said Thursday.

U.S. President Joe Biden represented Delaware as a senator and has his private residence in the state.

The meeting will bring together leaders from the Quad countries--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Biden.

They are expected to reaffirm the strengthening of their collaboration for a free and open Indo-Pacific, considering China's rising economic coercion in the region.

It will be the first time for Biden to host foreign leaders in Wilmington as president. The White House explained that this reflects "his deep personal relationships with each of the Quad leaders."

